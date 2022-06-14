Ludhiana | GADVASU interns continue protest, meet minister Dhaliwal
The veterinary interns from Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) who have been protesting for over a week met panchayat minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal on Monday.
Jashandeep Singh, one of the interns, said till the government won’t provide a written assurance to increase the stipend, the protest would continue.
The interns are currently receiving ₹6,200 per month as stipend. They demand that it should be increased to ₹17, 000 which is at par with the amount provided by the veterinary universities of other states.
The minister, while chairing a seminar held at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) on the issue of the role of gram sabha in rural development, also called upon all the panchayat members (panch and sarpanch) of 12,581 villages from across the state to hold sessions of gram sabha in their respective villages between June 15 and 26.
Dhaliwal announced that all the proposals-cum-resolutions passed during the session of these gram sabha would be accepted by the government and the requisite funds would also be made available to the villages concerned within a short span of time.
The minister said the state government had embarked on two missions— rescue of panchayat lands and revival of gram sabhas in the state, adding that over 5,500 acres of land have been freed from the illegal occupants across the state.
Raj Balwinder Singh, a 27- year- old sarpanch of Sahungra village near Saroya town in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar and Manjeet Singh, 70, an Australia-based NRI and member panchayat of Sarsini village in Fatehgarh Sahib narrated the tale of how collective effort of people transformed the village.
-
Bombay HC may hear Nawab Malik, Anil Deshmukh's bail plea on Friday: Report
The Rajya Sabha polls in Maharashtra on Friday will see a battle between the opposition BJP and the ruling Shiv Sena-headed Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, of which the NCP is a part. The western state will see a contest for six seats with seven candidates being in the fray.
-
Kanpur man arrested for post on Prophet
He is the third social media user to have been arrested in the past two days. BJYM leader, Harshit Srivastava, and Hindu Samanvaya Samiti president, Tushar Shukla, were sent to jail for 14 days in judicial custody for similar offence.
-
Covid-19: At 2,813 cases, Maharashtra sees highest single-day jump since Feb 15
With Maharashtra and other states and Union territories (UTs), including Delhi, reporting continuous rise in Covid-19 cases, Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan has asked them to maintain a strict vigilance and take pre-emptive action in regions that are showing concerns.
-
CM Himanta Biswa Sarma expands Assam cabinet, rejigs portfolio
Governor Jagdish Mukhi administered the oath of office and secrecy to Jayanta Malla Baruah and Nandita Garlosa. The strength of the council has now gone up to 16. BJP has 13 ministers while allies Asom Gana Parishad two and United Peoples’ Party Liberal one.
-
Nupur Sharma summoned on June 22 by Maharashtra Police over remarks on Prophet
The Maharashtra Police on Tuesday summoned suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on June 22 for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammed recently that drew condemnation from several Islamic nations and opposition parties.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics