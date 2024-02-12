 Ludhiana GCG clinches second position in inter-college quiz - Hindustan Times
Ludhiana GCG clinches second position in inter-college quiz

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Feb 12, 2024 10:52 PM IST

Out of the 14 participating teams, trio comprising Jasnoor Mehra, Aliza and Deepika Goyal represented GCG, and emerged as the runners-up, showcasing their depth of knowledge and quick thinking

In a remarkable feat of intellect and teamwork, students from Government College for Girls (GCG), Ludhiana secured the second position in an inter-college quiz held at Kamla Lohtia SD College, Ludhiana, on February 6.

The students of Government College For Girls, Ludhiana bagged 2nd position at Inter College Quiz Competition on February 12, 2024. (HT Photo)

Out of the 14 participating teams, trio comprising Jasnoor Mehra, Aliza and Deepika Goyal represented GCG, and emerged as the runners-up, showcasing their depth of knowledge and quick thinking.

Principal Suman Lata extended her heartfelt congratulations to the students, lauding their dedication and competitive spirit. She also commended the efforts of the faculty members from the economics, political science, and history departments whose guidance and support contributed to the students’ success.

