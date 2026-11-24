The city’s 12-year-old badminton player Maanvi has been selected for the Punjab under-14 girls’ team for the 70th National School Games, scheduled to be held in Sagar, Madhya Pradesh, from November 25 to 29.

Badminton player Maanvi along with coach Mangat Rai Sharma. (HT Photo) more less

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The selection trials were held in Jalandhar under the aegis of the School Games Federation of India (SGFI). Maanvi secured her place in the five-member state team after putting up a strong performance against players from different districts.

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During the trials, she defeated Samaira Aggarwal of Ludhiana 15-12, Jennifer of Moga 15-12 and Hargun Kaur of Amritsar 15-11. She also received a walkover against Samaira Oberoi of Jalandhar. In other matches, she beat Yashashvi of Moga 15-14 and Niwandeep Kaur of Bathinda by the same margin.

A Class 8 student of Sacred Heart Convent School, Sarabha Nagar, Maanvi has been training under coach Mangat Rai Sharma at Sutlej Club for the past one-and-a-half years. She has already won a gold medal at the Punjab State School Games.

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{{^usCountry}} Her father, Sandeep Kumar, is a bureaucrat, while her mother works in the Haryana education department. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Her father, Sandeep Kumar, is a bureaucrat, while her mother works in the Haryana education department. {{/usCountry}}

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School principal Veena D’Souza and sports teacher Vijayalakshmi congratulated Maanvi on her selection and wished her success at the national-level competition.