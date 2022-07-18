Ludhiana | Grocer held with 6.22 quintal of ‘sub-standard salt’
A grocer, who runs his shop in Nanak Nagar near the old vegetable market, was arrested on Monday for allegedly selling sub-standard salt by labelling it as an iodized salt of a reputed Indian multinational company. The police recovered 6.22 quintal of salt from him.
The accused has been identified as Jagdamba Prasad of Bindra colony,
The police conducted a raid following the statement of Phul Chand of Mohali, who is a field manager at Speed Search and Security Network Private Limited. In his complaint, Chand stated that he used to work for different brands and keeps a check on duplicate products.
After he learnt that the accused was selling sub-standard salt using packaging of Tata salt in Nanak Nagar of Ludhiana, he lodged a complaint with the Daresi police.
Assistant sub-inspector Harpreet Singh, the investigating officer, said a case under Sections 63, 65 of the Copyright Act has been lodged against the accused.
The samples of the salt have been sent to a lab for tests.
Ludhiana | Two GADVASU interns taken to hospital
Two students interning with GADVASU who were on hunger strike for the past few days were referred to Dayanand Medical College and Hospital on Monday evening. By evening, One of the interns, Shivam, who was on hunger strike for the past five days, along with another intern Satnam, who was on hunger strike for the past three days, was referred to DMC Hospital.
Babri demolition: HC to hear appeal against acquittal of 32 accused on August 1
The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court on Monday directed its office to convert revision petition in the Babri Masjid demolition case to criminal appeal and fixed August 1 for hearing the case challenging acquittal by the special CBI court of all 32 accused in the case on September 30, 2020. Two people, including Ayodhya resident Akhlaq Ahmed, had filed the petition on January 8, 2021, challenging the special CBI court's order.
ECI announces schedule for two vacant legislative council seats
The Election Commission of India on Monday issued the schedule for the bye-election for the two vacant legislative council seats. The two seats were vacated due to the demise of senior SP leader Ahmed Hasan on February 20, and the resignation of BJP leader Thakur Jaiveer Singh on March 24, after he was elected to the legislative assembly from the Barauli assembly seat located in the Aligarh district.
Shringar Gauri-Gyanvapi matter: Hearing to continue in Varanasi dist court
A lawyer for petitioner number 1 Rakhi Singh in Shringar Gauri-Gyanvapi case on Monday argued that the then Uttar Pradesh government had stopped daily worshipping at Maa Shringar Gauri Sthal in the Gyanvapi complex in 1993. Advocates Shivam Gaur, Anupam Dwivedi and senior advocate Maan Bahadur Singh presented their arguments against Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee's plea challenging the maintainability of the suit filed by the five Hindu women.
Minister takes stock of law-and-order situation in Lucknow
Agriculture minister and divisional in charge of Lucknow Surya Pratap Shahi on Monday held a meeting to review the law-and-order situation in the district. He said the administration should ensure that all the government establishments should put up the national flag from August 11 to August 17. The minister also reviewed the law-and-order situation, focussing on crime against women and the action initiated under Gangster Act.
