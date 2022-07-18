Ludhiana | Grocer held with 6.22 quintal of ‘sub-standard salt’

A grocer, who runs his shop in Nanak Nagar near the old vegetable market, was arrested on Monday for allegedly selling sub-standard salt by labelling it as an iodized salt of a reputed Indian multinational company. The police recovered 6.22 quintal of salt from him.

The accused has been identified as Jagdamba Prasad of Bindra colony,

The police conducted a raid following the statement of Phul Chand of Mohali, who is a field manager at Speed Search and Security Network Private Limited. In his complaint, Chand stated that he used to work for different brands and keeps a check on duplicate products.

After he learnt that the accused was selling sub-standard salt using packaging of Tata salt in Nanak Nagar of Ludhiana, he lodged a complaint with the Daresi police.

Assistant sub-inspector Harpreet Singh, the investigating officer, said a case under Sections 63, 65 of the Copyright Act has been lodged against the accused.

The samples of the salt have been sent to a lab for tests.