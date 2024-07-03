 Ludhiana: Grocer sedates, rapes 16-year-old employee; held - Hindustan Times
Ludhiana: Grocer sedates, rapes 16-year-old employee; held

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jul 04, 2024 05:06 AM IST

The Sadar police arrested a grocer for allegedly sedating and raping a 16-year-old employee at his shop. The minor had joined the accused’s shop as a helper just one month ago.

Police said the accused threatened the girl not to share the incident with anyone. 

The girl narrated the ordeal to her parents and her mother lodges a police complaint. The police registered a first-information report (FIR) and arrested the accused, identified as Vivek Mehta, 35, of Begoana village. 

The complainant said that her daughter started working as a helper at the grocery store a month ago. She was upset for the past few days and was reluctant to go to work, she added.

When asked, the girl said that on June 14, the accused took her to his home on the pretext of some work. After reaching home, the accused offered her a cold drink laced with sedatives. After she lost her consciousness, the accused raped her, the complainant added. 

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Harbans Singh, who is investigating the case, said the woman filed a police complaint on Tuesday. The police registered a case under Section 64 (rape) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against the accused and arrested him.

