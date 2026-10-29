Ludhiana: Gunshot fired, family assaulted ahead of court hearing; 8 booked

A couple and six of their associates have been booked for attempted murder after they allegedly barged into a house in EWS Colony, assaulted a family and fired a gunshot at a woman on the night of October 27. The bullet missed the woman and struck a door, police said.

The hearing in that case is scheduled for November 18. (HT File)

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The police suspect the attack was intended to intimidate the family into staying away from court proceedings in an earlier case registered against the accused. The hearing in that case is scheduled for November 18.

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On the complaint of Muskaan, a resident of EWS Colony, the Division number 7 police registered a case against Ashu, her husband Shekhar and aide Maakhan, residents of Janakpuri, along with their associates Munish, Sameer, Khali, Aadi and Aditya.

According to Muskaan’s complaint, she was at home with her family on October 27 when someone knocked at the main gate. Their domestic help, Amit, opened the gate, whereupon the accused allegedly attacked him before forcing their way into the house.

Muskaan alleged that the assailants brandished a firearm and Shekhar fired a shot at her. The bullet missed her and hit the door. The accused allegedly threatened the family before fleeing the scene.

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{{^usCountry}} She claimed that the attack was linked to an old rivalry between the two sides. Inspector Gagandeep Singh, SHO of the Division number 7 police station, said the complainant and the accused had previously lived in the same neighbourhood and had clashed. A case had subsequently been registered against the accused at the Moti Nagar police station. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She claimed that the attack was linked to an old rivalry between the two sides. Inspector Gagandeep Singh, SHO of the Division number 7 police station, said the complainant and the accused had previously lived in the same neighbourhood and had clashed. A case had subsequently been registered against the accused at the Moti Nagar police station. {{/usCountry}}

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“The hearing in that case is scheduled for November 18. The accused were allegedly threatening the complainant not to appear in court. They attacked the family and fired a shot to intimidate them,” the SHO said.

The police have registered a case under Sections 109 (attempt to murder), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 118(1) (causing hurt or grievous hurt with dangerous weapons or means), 351(2) (criminal intimidation), 191(3) (rioting while armed with deadly weapons) and 190 (offence committed by members of an unlawful assembly) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

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The accused are yet to be arrested, and efforts are underway to trace them.