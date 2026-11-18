A group of five men smashed the main gate of a house, vandalised a car and opened fire at the house occupants in the New Shivpuri area on Monday night, police said. The incident unfolded following a heated telephonic argument between one of the accused and the complainant.

None injured; an argument over the phone resulted in the attack. (HT File)

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Acting on the complaint of Chetanya Sarova, 28, a resident of New Shivpuri, the Daresi police have booked Gursevak Singh Lahoria, Yuvraj Cheema, Aniket Chopra, Krishan Lakhwara and Chann Pratap Singh Grewal.

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In his complaint, Chetanya said he returned home late on Monday night after attending a party. A few minutes later, the accused arrived outside his house and started hurling abuses. Armed with baseball bats, they smashed the main gate of the house and vandalised a car parked in the street. When Chetanya’s father and brother objected to the vandalism, the accused opened fire at them. However, the bullets missed their targets, the complainant stated. The accused also threatened the family before fleeing the spot.

The complainant told the police that the attack was triggered by a telephonic argument between him and Gursevak Singh.

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{{^usCountry}} Notably, Chann Pratap Singh Grewal is reportedly a relative of a sitting AAP MLA. Chann and his friend Gursevak had earlier been involved in a shooting incident with their rivals outside a shopping mall on Ferozepur Road on July 31. The two had allegedly opened fire at a car, leaving one person injured. The police had subsequently claimed that the rival group had also retaliated by firing shots. An FIR was registered against those involved, but the parties later reached a compromise. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Notably, Chann Pratap Singh Grewal is reportedly a relative of a sitting AAP MLA. Chann and his friend Gursevak had earlier been involved in a shooting incident with their rivals outside a shopping mall on Ferozepur Road on July 31. The two had allegedly opened fire at a car, leaving one person injured. The police had subsequently claimed that the rival group had also retaliated by firing shots. An FIR was registered against those involved, but the parties later reached a compromise. {{/usCountry}}

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Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Sukhwinder Singh, the investigating officer at the Daresi police station, said an FIR was registered under Sections 125 (act endangering the life or personal safety of others) and 324(4) (mischief causing damage) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Sections 25 and 27 of the Arms Act. He said the police were making efforts to trace and arrest the accused.

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