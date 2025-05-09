Ludhiana: Gyan Post to ensure easy access to educational material

To support access to educational materials across India, the department of posts has launched a new mail product called “Gyan Post”, which became operational from May 1, 2025. The initiative aims to make the distribution of textbooks and other educational resources more affordable for students and educational institutions. Modelled on the earlier book post system, Gyan Post is designed to act as a new gateway for educational delivery across the country. (HT photo for representation)

Addressing a press conference in Ludhiana, Adam Mohi-Ud-Din (IPoS), senior superintendent of post offices, Ludhiana City Division, stated that Gyan Post has been introduced to offer concessional rates for sending printed educational materials, including textbooks, through the postal network.

Modelled on the earlier book post system, Gyan Post is designed to act as a new gateway for educational delivery across the country. The announcement was initially made by Union minister of communications Jyotiraditya Scindia on April 28.

The tariff structure has been kept accessible, with postal rates ranging between ₹20 and ₹100 for parcels weighing between 300gm and 5kg. The initiative is expected to benefit students in rural and semi-urban areas where access to textbooks and study material is often delayed or limited.

Mohi-Ud-Din elaborated that the service would cater specifically to printed materials prescribed in the syllabi for both correspondence and regular courses conducted by state and Union government education boards or universities. “Magazines and other periodicals will not be included under this scheme,” he clarified.

The department of posts hopes that Gyan Post will bridge educational gaps by ensuring timely and cost-effective delivery of learning resources, thereby reinforcing the government’s broader commitment to education for all. The service is now active at post offices nationwide.