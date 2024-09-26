Ludhiana: Head teacher suspended for not conducting midterms, cites fund crunch

The directorate of school education (secondary), Punjab, the head teacher of Government High School, Mullanpur Mandi, was suspended on Thursday for failing to conduct term 1 exams, which were supposed to start on Wednesday across the state. A total of 397 students from classes 6 to 10 were unable to take exams. (HT File)

The suspension came after the district education officer (DEO), Dimple Madaan, issued an explanatory notice to the head teacher, Khushminder Kaur. A report on the incident was sent to the directorate of school education (secondary), Punjab.

A total of 397 students from classes 6 to 10 were unable to take exams. Kaur explained that the school lacked funds to print the question papers, which led to the exams not being held. She also said that the teacher in charge of conducting the exams did not inform her in advance about the financial problem. While funds cannot be collected from students, the teachers refused to pay out of their own pockets.

DEO Madaan said the school had received necessary grants.