Ludhiana: Health dept to publicly disclose names of food safety violators

In a move aimed at increasing transparency in food safety enforcement, the Ludhiana health department has decided to publicly disclose the identities of food business operators whose samples are found unsafe, substandard or misbranded during laboratory testing. The decision comes as the department intensifies surveillance of food products across the district. (HT File)

Under the new mechanism, details of violations will be uploaded on the department’s official platforms, including its website and social media channels, enabling consumers to access information about businesses found to be in breach of food safety standards.

Officials said the disclosure will apply to food samples that fail laboratory analysis from this month onwards.

In the case of registered establishments such as restaurants, dairies, sweet shops and retail outlets, the name of the business will be made public. For unregistered vendors and roadside food carts, the department will disclose identifying details, including the name or location of the outlet, to help consumers make informed choices.

District health officer Dr Ashish Chawla said the initiative is intended to strengthen consumer awareness and improve compliance with food safety regulations.

“Consumers have a right to know whether the food products they purchase meet prescribed standards. Greater transparency will not only enhance public awareness but also encourage food business operators to maintain quality and hygiene standards,” he said.

Officials said the information will be released after laboratory reports are received and due process under the Food Safety and Standards Act is initiated.

The decision comes as the department intensifies surveillance of food products across the district.

Food safety teams are scheduled to undertake another round of sampling in the coming days, focusing on high-consumption summer products, including paneer, milk products, mangoes and other seasonal fruits.