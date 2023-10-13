Ludhiana: Husband among 3 booked for setting woman on fire

The Sahnewal police have booked a man, his mother and sister for setting his 33-yr-old wife on fire in Sandhor village of Malerkotla. (ht)

The Sahnewal police lodged a zero FIR against the accused and sent it to Malerkotla police for further action.

The accused have been identified as the woman’s husband, Saleem Khan of Sandhor village in Malerkotla, her mother-in-law Basira Begum and sister-in-law Hamida Begum.

The FIR has been lodged on the statement of Hasina Begum of Kanganwal. The woman said that she married accused Saleem Khan in November, 2022. She stated that soon after the marriage, her husband and other family members started harassing her for dowry. She also alleged that the accused did not take her to see the doctor even when she fell ill on October 7.

She alleged that she talked to her parents about it on the phone. When they came to Malerkotla to take her along with them, her in-laws misbehaved with them. When she objected to it, the accused thrashed her. The accused poured kerosene on her and set her on fire. However, she survived with minor burns and locked herself in the room. Later, when she made a complaint, the Sandhor police recovered a kerosene can and her burnt clothes.

After her parents took her to her maternal home in Kanganwal in Sahnewal, she filed a complaint.

ASI Ram Moorti, who is investigating the case, said that a case under sections 323, 341, 506 and 34 of the IPC has been lodged against the accused.

