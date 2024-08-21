Ludhiana: Instagram ‘friend’, aide held for 20-year-old’s gangrape

The police on Wednesday arrested two accused for allegedly gang-raping a 20-year-old woman after taking her to a hotel on Tajpur Road, officials said. The police on Wednesday arrested two accused for allegedly gang-raping a 20-year-old woman after taking her to a hotel on Tajpur Road, officials said. (HT File)

They added that the key accused, Abhishek Thakur of Tilak Nagar, Subhash Nagar, is the woman’s ‘friend’ on social networking platform Instagram.

The Meharban police registered a first-information report (FIR) against Abhishek and his aide, Lovepreet Singh of Aandlu village in Raikot.

Abhishek Thakur works at a private hospital in the city.

The 20-year-old, a resident of Dhaula village in Meharban, said in her complaint that she left home on August 17 without informing her parents. After reaching Samrala Chowk, she called Abhishek for help. She said she came in contact with Abhishek on the social media platform a few months ago and befriended him.

She added that the accused turned up and assured her of every possible help. The 20-year-old alleged that the accused and his aide took her to a hotel on Tajpur road on the pretext of arranging accommodation. She added that the accused took her to two rooms and gang-raped her repeatedly. She said they threatened her into silence.

The woman said she returned home but did not share her ordeal with anyone as she was frightened. On Tuesday, she gathered courage and approached the police.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Husn Lal, who is investigating the case, said an FIR under sections 64 (rape) and 351 (2) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered.