Tuesday, Oct 29, 2024
New Delhi oC
Ludhiana: Inter-college debate on advertising held

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Oct 29, 2024 07:48 AM IST

The Nehru Trophy and individual prizes will be awarded to the winners at a special event organised by the Nehru Sidhant Kender Trust on November 12.

The Nehru Sidhant Kender Trust hosted its annual inter-college debate on the theme “Advertising Misleads the Youth” at Guru Nanak Khalsa College for Women in Model Town, Ludhiana, as part of the celebrations for Pandit Jawahar Lal Nehru’s 135th birth anniversary. A total of 11 teams from different Ludhiana colleges participated in the debate.

Winners of the inter-college debate pose with their certificates in Ludhiana on Monday. (HT Photo)
Winners of the inter-college debate pose with their certificates in Ludhiana on Monday. (HT Photo)

Yashika Jethi from Guru Nanak Girls College took first prize, followed by Prabhmeet Kaur from Guru Nanak Khalsa College for Women in second and Prakirti Kumari from Ramgarhia Girls College in third. Inayat Sabharwal from Khalsa College for Women received a consolation prize, and the overall trophy went to Guru Nanak Girls College.



