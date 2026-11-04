Ludhiana: Jagraon athlete bags silver at WAF World Armwrestling Championship 2026

A 20-year-old armwrestler from Jagraon has brought recognition to CT University by winning a silver medal at the World Armwrestling Federation (WAF) World Armwrestling Championship 2026 in Delhi.

Harkomal Singh Gill (HT Photo)

Harkomal Singh Gill secured the medal in the 85-kg youth category on October 31, competing against athletes from across the world. The championship brought together more than 1,700 participants from over 60 countries, making it an international contest for the sport.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

Gill’s performance was marked by strength, discipline and determination, earning him a place on the podium. He said he had taken up gym training to stay fit and began armwrestling in 2023.

“I used to go to the gym for fitness, but started armwrestling in 2023,” he said.

An alumnus of Sacred Heart School, Jagraon, and Guru Nanak School, Mullanpur, Gill comes from a sporting family. His father, Gurpreet Singh Gill, was an international-level hockey player and is serving as an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) in Jagraon.

The university congratulated the athlete on his achievement. Pro-chancellor Manbir Singh said the medal reflected the talent being nurtured at the institution and the importance of encouraging students to excel in their chosen fields.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} He said Gill’s success was a moment of pride for the university and expressed hope that it would inspire more students to take up competitive sports and represent the institution at international events. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He said Gill’s success was a moment of pride for the university and expressed hope that it would inspire more students to take up competitive sports and represent the institution at international events. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The university also acknowledged the dedicated efforts and support of director, Department of Student Welfare (DSW), Davinder Singh, and sports head, Gurdeep Singh, whose continuous guidance, encouragement and support played an important role.