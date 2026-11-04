Ludhiana: Jugiana govt school to get 27 lakh for new building

The south assembly constituency’s MLA Rajinder Pal Kaur Chhina on Wednesday inaugurated the construction of a new building at Government Primary Smart School, Jugiana, at an estimated cost of ₹27 lakh.

Chhina said development works in government schools across the constituency would continue to provide students with better facilities and a conducive learning environment. (HT File)

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Chhina said strengthening the education sector and providing students with a safe, modern and quality learning environment remained a priority for the Punjab government,“The new building would provide better infrastructure and create a more comfortable atmosphere for students to study”, she said.

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She said the additional classrooms would help improve students’ concentration and learning abilities. The improved infrastructure would also encourage regular attendance and strengthen parents’ confidence in the government school system, she emphasised.

“Improving the infrastructure of government schools is not merely a construction activity but an investment in the future of children. Our aim is to ensure that no child is deprived of quality education because of financial constraints,” Chhina said.

She added that the state government was taking several initiatives to improve education and ensure equal opportunities for children from all sections of society.

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{{^usCountry}} Chhina said development works in government schools across the constituency would continue to provide students with better facilities and a conducive learning environment. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Chhina said development works in government schools across the constituency would continue to provide students with better facilities and a conducive learning environment. {{/usCountry}}

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