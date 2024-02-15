Ludhiana: Junior assistant gets 5-year RI for accepting bribe

A local court on Thursday sentenced a junior assistant in the office of assistant registrar co-operative societies, Ludhiana, with rigorous imprisonment of 5 years. Additional sessions judge Ajit Atri also imposed a fine of ₹ 20,000 on the convict Parminder Singh. (Getty Images/Purestock)

Additional sessions judge Ajit Atri also imposed a fine of ₹20,000 on the convict Parminder Singh.

According to the prosecution, on February 21, 2018, a case was registered against Parminder, a resident of Barewal Road, by the vigilance bureau on the complaint of Amrik Singh, a resident of village Jarhtoli, Dehlon.

The vigilance bureau nabbed the accused red-handed while accepting the bribe. The court found him guilty and awarded the sentence.