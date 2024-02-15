Ludhiana: Junior assistant gets 5-year RI for accepting bribe
According to the prosecution, on February 21, 2018, a case was registered against Parminder, a resident of Barewal Road, by the vigilance bureau on the complaint of Amrik Singh, a resident of village Jarhtoli, Dehlon
A local court on Thursday sentenced a junior assistant in the office of assistant registrar co-operative societies, Ludhiana, with rigorous imprisonment of 5 years.
Additional sessions judge Ajit Atri also imposed a fine of ₹20,000 on the convict Parminder Singh.
The vigilance bureau nabbed the accused red-handed while accepting the bribe. The court found him guilty and awarded the sentence.
