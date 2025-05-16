Ludhiana: Lawyers call off strike after demands accepted

The District Bar Association (DBA), Ludhiana, observed a statewide ‘no work’ strike on Thursday to protest a cross FIR registered against some advocates allegedly involved in a scuffle with court employees. However, the strike was called off by evening after the administration accepted all the demands of the DBA. DBA president Vipin Saggar and other members during a press conference at the district courts on Thursday. (HT Photo)

The DBA had alleged that the FIR registered against the advocates was false and had called for a complete halt in work at courts across Punjab. As a result, court proceedings were disrupted not only in Ludhiana but in other districts as well, causing inconvenience to litigants.

Later in the day, members of the DBA executive committee met with the district and sessions judge and police commissioner to discuss their concerns. During the meeting, the DBA demanded immediate suspension and transfer of the accused civil nazir staff and withdrawal of the complaint against the advocates.

DBA president advocate Vipin Saggar said after a detailed discussion, the administration agreed to their demands. The DBA later announced that the strike would be withdrawn from May 16.

In a message issued by the DBA executive committee, it was stated that the cross daily diary report (DDR) filed against the advocates had been cancelled immediately. It was also confirmed that the accused court staff had been transferred out of Ludhiana until the completion of the inquiry.

The district and sessions judge also assured senior members of the association that court functioning would continue smoothly and efforts would be made to maintain good relations among judges, advocates, and court staff. The DBA also stated senior members would continue to stay in dialogue with judicial authorities to ensure peaceful and efficient court operations.

Following the clash at the District Court Complex between advocates and court employees on Monday, the Division Number 5 police had registered cross FIRs against both groups involved late Tuesday night.