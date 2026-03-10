Ludhiana: Man booked for attacking PCR team, injuring constable

Ludhiana The accused reportedly tore the uniform of an ASI. (HT Photo)

Police have booked a man for allegedly attacking a PCR team and injuring a constable in the Beant Pura of Moti Nagar in Ludhiana.

The accused, identified as Salim Masih alias Vicky, a resident of Beant Pura, allegedly tore the uniform of an assistant sub-inspector and attacked a constable with a glass bottle during the incident.

According to the complaint filed by constable Balwinder Singh, he and ASI Sarabjit Singh were on duty in PCR-21 when they received information from the police control room about a scuffle in the Beant Pura area. When the police team reached the spot, they found Saleem Masih allegedly fighting with his paternal uncle Tilak Masih over a property dispute.

Police said the accused was reportedly under the influence of alcohol. When the officers tried to intervene, he allegedly attacked ASI Sarabjit Singh and tore his uniform. Constable Balwinder Singh alleged that when he attempted to stop the accused, the latter assaulted him with a glass bottle, causing an injury near his left shoulder.

Investigating officer ASI Vijay Kumar said an FIR has been registered