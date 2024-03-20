Ludhiana: Man gets 10-yr jail for acid attack

A court of additional sessions judge Shatin Goyal convicted a man for throwing acid on his distant relative. The court rewarded the convict with 10 years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of ₹25,000. The convict, Ram Raj of Kot Mangal Singh, was arrested by the division number 6 police on March 25, 2021. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The convict, Ram Raj of Kot Mangal Singh, was arrested by the division number 6 police on March 25, 2021.

The victim, Rakesh Kumar of Gurpal Nagar, had stated that he and Ram Raj belong to the same village in Uttar Pradesh. Ram Raj was residing in Ludhiana for around a decade, while he had come to the city five years ago.

He added that Ram Raj was upset with him as he suspected him of developing illicit relations with his wife. He had talked to Ram Raj over the issue and tried to make things clear, but he was not convinced.

He added that on the day of the incident, he had gone to Kot Mangal Singh to deliver ironed clothes to customers. While returning home on his cycle, he was crossing by the house of Ram Raj, who was sitting at the main door of the house with a vessel in his hand. As soon he reached near him, the accused threw acid on him and escaped.

The victim suffered burn injuries on his face, neck, shoulders and eyes and fell on the ground. On hearing him screaming, passersby came to his rescue and took him to a hospital.

A case under section 326-A of Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered against him at division number 6 police station.