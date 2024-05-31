Ludhiana: Man held for ‘derogatory’ post against CM Mann

The Sidhwan Bet police arrested an Instagram user for uploading a video against Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann and threatening him. It is alleged that the accused also made derogatory remarks against the chief minister. Assistant sub-inspector Harpreet Singh said that the accused posted a video on his Instagram account in which he used threatening language against the chief minister. (Getty image)

The accused has been identified as Lakhvir Singh of Talwandi village of Sidhwan Bet. While scanning his profile, the police found him posing with a weapon in his Instagram post.

According to the police, the accused possesses an illegal weapon.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Harpreet Singh said that the accused posted a video on his Instagram account in which he used threatening language against the chief minister. The accused also used derogatory remarks against the chief minister.

Sub-inspector Narinder Singh, station house officer (SHO) at Sidhwan Bet Police station, stated that a first information report (FIR) under sections 294, and 506 of the Indian Penal Code, and sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms act has been lodged against the accused. The police arrested the accused.