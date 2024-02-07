The vigilance bureau on Wednesday arrested an employee of the municipal corporation, Ludhiana for allegedly accepting ₹6,000. Ludhiana MC employee held for accepting ₹ 6,000 bribe. (HT)

Spokesperson of the state VB said Harish Kumar was arrested on the complaint of Jagdish Singh, a resident of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar here.

He said that the complainant approached the VB saying that he had to procure Tax Superintendent Register Number 1 (TS-1) certificate from the MC for transfer of an ancestral house in his name. He met Kumar, who introduced himself as a clerk in the house tax branch of the corporation and demanded bribe money of ₹10,000 from him for getting the TS-1 certificate of his house from the concerned junior engineer.

The complainant alleged that the accused employee had taken ₹4,000 from him on the spot and told to give the balance amount of ₹6000 at the time of handing over TS-1 to him. The complainant informed that the accused employee was demanding the remaining amount through online payment method but he didn’t know how to use the same and asked him to take the cash.

He recorded the entire conversation in his mobile and handed over the VB as evidence so that the accused could be trapped.

The spokesperson said that the accused was arrested while he was accepting a bribe of ₹6,000 from the complainant in the presence of two official witnesses.

A case under section 7, 7A of Prevention of Corruption Act and 420 of IPC has been registered against the said accused at VB police station, Ludhiana. He will be produced in a court on Friday.