Ludhiana MC gets fourth chief in less than 11 months

Damanjit Singh Mann assumed charge as commissioner of the Ludhiana municipal corporation on Wednesday, becoming the fourth officer to occupy the post in less than 11 months. The 2012-batch PCS officer replaces Ankur Mahindroo, whose tenure began on October 19.

Damanjit Singh Mann at the municipal corporation’s Zone D office in Sarabha Nagar, Ludhiana, on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

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Mahindroo had succeeded Ojasvi Alankar, who took charge on June 13, replacing Neeru Katyal Gupta, who had assumed office on January 27.

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The frequent changes at the helm of the civic body come at a time when the MC continues to grapple with several longstanding challenges, including solid waste management, sanitation, infrastructure development and delivery of public services.

After assuming charge at the MC’s Zone D office in Sarabha Nagar, Mann held a review meeting with senior officials and outlined his priorities. He said improving solid waste management and sanitation, expediting development works, ensuring administrative transparency, streamlining public services and recovering outstanding dues would be among his key focus areas.

Having served in Ludhiana district earlier, Mann said he was familiar with the city’s administrative requirements and would work towards improving civic services. He also emphasised the need for greater public participation in the functioning of the civic body.

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{{^usCountry}} The new MC chief said that he would encourage direct interaction with residents to understand their concerns and address grievances. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The new MC chief said that he would encourage direct interaction with residents to understand their concerns and address grievances. {{/usCountry}}

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Mann was welcomed by joint commissioner Tapan Bhanot, assistant commissioners Neeraj Jain, Jasdev Singh Sekhon and Gurpal Singh, along with other senior officials. A Punjab Police contingent also presented him with a guard of honour.