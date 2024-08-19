Ludhiana MC launches special drive to remove garbage

Despite rainfall witnessed in the city on Monday, teams from all the four zones of Ludhiana municipal corporation (MC) removed the waste/garbage from the garbage vulnerable points (GVP) points situated in different parts of the city. GVP points are those non-designated sites in the city, where residents dump waste in the open. MC launches special cleanliness drive to remove garbage. (HT Photo)

On day one of the five-day drive, cleanliness campaigns were organised at different areas situated at Chandigarh road, Tajpur road, Jamalpur, Sherpur chowk, GT road, Sunet, Bhai Randhir Singh (BRS) Nagar, Bhagwan chowk, Jaimal road, Gill road, Nirankari Moahlla among other areas.

MC commissioner Sandeep Rishi has also directed the zonal commissioners to move to the field and monitor the situation. Working on the same, MC assistant commissioner-cum-zonal commissioner zone-B Neeraj Jain conducted inspections in different areas falling under zone B of MC on Monday.

Neeraj Jain said that after removing the waste/garbage from the GVP points, civic body teams also took up plantation drives for beautification of several of these sites.

MC joint commissioner Inderpal said that under this five-day long drive, the GVPs would be cleaned on August 19 and 20. On August 21 and 22, plastic collection and plastic plogging drives would be organised to remove plastic bottles, multi layered plastic etc from the open/green areas. These plastic items would then be taken to MRF facilities for recycling purposes.

On August 23, Harit - Punjab city compost (compost prepared from the wet waste) would be distributed among the residents free of cost by organising camps in different parts of the city. The civic body teams will submit a daily report with the senior officials regarding the activities conducted in their respective areas and that report would then be submitted with the state government.

Meanwhile, MC commissioner Sandeep Rishi said that along with the senior civic body officials, he would also be conducting surprise inspections to monitor the situation at ground level.

Sandeep Rishi further appealed to the residents to participate in the drive and support the authorities in solid waste management by not dumping waste at vacant areas/plots. He also urged the residents to hand over segregated dry and wet waste to the garbage.