Ludhiana MC to undertake cleanliness drive, clear garbage vulnerable points across city

With the state government announcing a special cleanliness drive, municipal corporation (MC) Ludhiana will be removing garbage from all the garbage vulnerable points (GVP) across the city. (HT Photo)

During the five-day major cleanliness drive, commencing from August 19, the civic body will also be working to beautify the GVP points by taking up plantation drives after removing the garbage from the sites. Also, Harit - Punjab city compost would be distributed among the residents free of cost.

Working on the directions of MC Commissioner Sandeep Rishi, MC joint commissioner Inderpal conducted a meeting with the officials of different branches of MC and issued necessary directions for taking up the cleanliness drive efficiently on Friday. Officials of the health branch, operations and maintenance (O&M) cell, horticulture branch among others were present in the meeting.

Joint commissioner Inderpal said that under this drive, the GVPs will be cleaned on August 19 and 20. The officials have been directed to identify these points in their respective areas and necessary directions have been issued to clear the same. The dry and wet waste will be removed in a segregated manner.

Warning boards will also be installed at the site after the cleanliness drive, so that no one dumps garbage there again. The civic body teams will also monitor the sites.

On August 21 and 22, plastic collection and plastic clogging drives will be organised to remove plastic bottles, multi layered plastic etc from the open/green areas. These plastic items will then be taken to materials recovery facilities (MRF) for recycling purposes.

On August 23, Harit - Punjab city compost (compost prepared from the wet waste) will be distributed among the residents free of cost by organising camps in different parts of the city.

MC commissioner Sandeep Rishi said that a performa has been prepared and the health branch officials have been directed to submit a daily report with the senior officials. This combined report will also be shared with the state government.

Sandeep Rishi appealed to the residents to participate in the drive and support the authorities in solid waste management by not dumping waste at vacant areas/plots. He further stated that the residents can share information regarding any GVP point with the officials or they can also share the information through m-seva application. The complaints would be resolved by the civic body teams.

Sandeep Rishi stated that he along with other senior officials of the civic body will also be conducting surprise field inspections to monitor the situation at ground level.