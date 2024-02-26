 Ludhiana: Met issue yellow alert for rain, thunderstorm on March 1 - Hindustan Times
Ludhiana: Met issue yellow alert for rain, thunderstorm on March 1

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Feb 27, 2024 05:30 AM IST

Meteorological experts anticipate that while the current western disturbance is relatively weak and will primarily result in overcast sky, precipitation is expected specifically on March 1

After cloudy weather prevailed on Monday, with similar conditions predicted for Tuesday, the weather department has predicted thunderstorm and rainfall on March 1 due to the impact of a western disturbance. The Met has also issued a yellow alert in anticipation of this event.

Met issue yellow alert for rain, thunderstorm on March 1 in Ludhiana. (HT)
Met issue yellow alert for rain, thunderstorm on March 1 in Ludhiana.

Meteorological experts anticipate that while the current western disturbance is relatively weak and will primarily result in overcast sky, precipitation is expected specifically on March 1.

On Monday, Ludhiana recorded a maximum temperature of 22.6 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 9.1 degrees Celsius, marking a deviation of 1.2 and 0.9 degrees, respectively, in the past 24 hours.

Climate change and agriculture meteorological department head PK Kingra said, “The current western disturbance is expected to subside by Tuesday; however, another weather phenomenon is forecasted to impact the region by March 1, bringing thunderstorm and rainfall. A yellow alert has been issued in anticipation of this event.”

