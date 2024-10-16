Ludhiana: Migrants make a mark in panchayat polls, vow to ensure development

In a significant shift in the political landscape, the recent panchayat elections in Ludhiana, traditionally dominated by influential landowners, have seen migrants from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar successfully contesting and winning seats in different villages. Neha Chaurasia, 23, and Sangeeta Devi, 42. (HT Photo)

Two women from migrant families, who moved to Ludhiana in search of job opportunities, have won the elections, signaling a broader acceptance and integration of migrant communities into the region’s political fabric. Many migrants have been elected panchayat members in the district. The victories are being hailed as a step forward in bridging the gap between the locals and migrants, especially in an industrial city like Ludhiana where migrants form a significant portion of the workforce. For years, panchayat elections were seen as contests between influential landlords, but these results indicate that the socio-political dynamics are evolving.

Cakewalk for 23-year-old Neha Chaurasia

Neha Chaurasia, 23, from Shankar Colony of Bhamian Khurd won the elections unopposed as the nomination paper of her rival candidate was cancelled. Neha’s mother Vidhyawati has been panchayat member for three times.

Belonging to Ballia of Uttar Pradesh, Neha Chaurasia was born and brought up in Ludhiana. Her father was a foreman in a factory. A graduate, Neha stated that she had been campaigning for her mother since childhood which motivated her to contest elections.

“I contested for the post of sarpanch and my mother for panch. While I won without a contest as the nomination paper of the rival candidate was cancelled due to some reasons, my mother defeated the opponent,” she said.

“The previous sarpanch did not work for the welfare of the village and locals. I contested on the development plank. I am bound to bring the same in the shape of roads, streets, streetlight, potable water and sewerage,” she added.

Neha is a state-level hockey player and she also worked as a traffic volunteer with the city traffic police. She added that though she speaks and writes Punjabi well, but she has been facing some discrimination as some people still call her community migrants. The area has mixed votes of migrants and local residents. As she was active socially and worked with her mother in the village, the people believed in her.

Labourers’ upliftment 42-year-old’s agenda

Sangeeta Devi, 42, has been elected sarpanch from Ram Nagar of Bhamian, an area with a major migrant population. Her husband Dharmendra, who was a panchayat member, runs a grocery store in the village. The family belongs to Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh.

According to Sangeeta Devi, as the village came under the reserved category for women, she decided to contest elections this time and succeeded. Mother of four children, Sangeeta said she decided to serve the people and shared her thoughts with her husband, who supported her. “We contested the elections on development issues and upliftment of labourers living here,” she said.

“My father-in-law migrated here at least 35 years ago. The locals have accepted us and we are Ludhianvis now,” she added. Dharmendra, husband of Sangeeta Devi, stated the village has 4,600 votes. As the area is surrounded by industrial units, the migrants have a majority here.