Ludhiana: NGOs launch campaign to protect Punjab rivers

Ludhiana To highlight the deteriorating condition of rivers in Punjab due to unplanned development and environmental exploitation, an awareness caimpaign, ‘Pani Pani Yatra’ was organised by Water Warriors Punjab and Udyan Care on Sunday. The event was organised at Ladhowal, Ludhiana for the Sutlej River and at Nikka and Makora Pattan villages of Gurdaspur for the Ravi River. The urgent need to protect the crucial water bodies and to protect the Punjab’s ecology and heritage was discussed. (Representational Image)

While discussing the urgent need to protect the crucial water bodies and to protect the Punjab’s ecology and heritage, participants raised concerns over the Shahpur Kandi Dam on the Ravi River.

Environmentalists and activists said that the Shahpur Kandi Dam along with other dams threatens the survival of rivers and aquatic life. The participants also highlighted the illegal sand mining and irregular water distribution have depleted Punjab’s natural water resources.

Manjeet Singh, a spokesperson for Water Warriors Punjab, said that the industrial waste dumping and reverse boring have worsened the water quality in Jarg village and other areas. “This is not just an isolated issue but a state-wide crisis,” he said, adding that his organisation is committed to raising awareness and taking legal action.

Amandeep Kaur, president of Water Warriors Punjab, emphasised that the Ravi River is a shared heritage of both Indian and Pakistani Punjab. Kaur explained that her organisation is introducing a cost-effective and sustainable model of village ponds aiming to conserve water at the grassroots level and providing a long-term solution to water scarcity in Punjab. Environmentalists urged the authorities to strictly regulate industrial waste disposal, curb illegal mining, and enforce sustainable water management practices.