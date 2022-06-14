Ludhiana | Nine arrested for begging in city
The Ludhiana police have relaunched the drive against begging in the city. The Division number 8 police on Monday arrested nine people for begging from three locations – Fountain Chowk, Shri Durga Mata Mandir, Jagraon bridge; and SCD Government College, near Nehru Rose Garden.
Shiv Vilas of Uttar Pradesh, Shubham of Basant Nagar, Shimlapuri, and Bunty of Fatehgarh Sahib were arrested from Fountain Chowk; David of Uttar Pradesh, Devi Lal of Rajasthan and Mahinder Parsad of Ranchi near Shri Durga Mata Mandir and Sunil Kumar, Babu Lal and Amit Kumar near Nehru Rose Garden. According to the police, they were disturbing the movement of traffic by begging in the middle of the road.
Sub-inspector Jagdeep Singh, SHO at Division Number 8 police station, said that three separate cases under Section 4 of Punjab Prevention of Beggary Act have been lodged.
Police had earlier identified 1,170 beggars at 19 busy locations of the city, but the drive was thrown off track by the Covid lockdown.
