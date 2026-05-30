Ludhiana: NRI woman booked for cheating husband

The Sadar police booked a Canada-based NRI woman and her family members on charges of cheating and criminal breach of trust after her husband alleged that he was duped of ₹ 30 lakh on the pretext of being taken abroad. After verification, the Sadar police registered an FIR under relevant sections of Bhartiya Nayaya Sanhita. (HT File)

The accused have been identified as Simranjit Kaur, her brother Satnam Singh, mother Manpreet Kaur and paternal uncle Khushminder Singh alias Bittu, all residents of Amargarh in Malerkotla district. The case was registered following a complaint filed by Tejpreet Singh of village Thakkarwal on April 24.

According to the complainant, the accused married Simranjeet January 25, 2025 believing the assurances of the family. He alleged that the family demanded ₹ 20 lakh to facilitate his immigration However, after the marriage, he allegedly discovered that Simranjit did not have PR status. He further claimed that the accused later demanded another ₹10 lakh for processing her PR application. Tejpreet alleged that despite paying the amount, the family continued to seek more money through online transfers, bank transactions and cash payments.

Tejpreet also accused Simranjit of taking all the gold jewellery gifted to her during the wedding.

Investigating officer ASI Saraj Kumar said the Ludhiana police conducted an inquiry into the matter. After verification, the Sadar police registered an FIR under Sections 318(4) (cheating), 316(2) (criminal breach of trust), 212 (furnishing false information) and 61(2) (criminal conspiracy) of the BNS against the accused. A hunt is on for the arrest of the accused.