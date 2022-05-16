Ludhiana | Olympian Prithipal Singh Hockey Festival: Eknoor Academy, Kila Raipur register victories on Day 4
While Rampur Channa Centre and Eknoor Academy registered victory in the sub-junior category, Kila Raipur and Friends Club Roomi won their respective senior category matches on Day 4 of the Olympian Prithipal Singh Hockey Festival organised by Mata Sahib Kaur Sports Charitable Trust at Jarkhar village in Ludhiana on Monday. These teams have now qualified for the quarter-finals.
In the sub-junior category, Eknoor Academy completely outplayed Kila Raipur School team by 10-0 and Rampur Channa Centre, Amargarh, defeated Rampur Hockey Centre, Doraha, by 4-3.
In the senior category, Kila Raipur ousted Rampur Hockey Club by 4-3 in a tight match while Friends Club, Roomi, beat Teng Hockey Centre 8-3.
BJP, NCP workers face-off during Smriti Irani’s Pune visit
Party workers from the BJP and NCP had a face-off at Balgandharva auditorium on Monday, where union cabinet minister Smriti Irani was attending a book release event. The NCP women wing members entered the auditorium when Irani was to attend the function. The BJP activists then asked them to leave, leading to fracas. The NCP city unit claimed that one of their party office bearers was allegedly assaulted by BJP workers. The BJP denied allegations.
BMC yet to complete even 50% of desilting works: Opposition
Mumbai Leaders of the opposition parties in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Monday have accused the civic administration of irregularities in the ongoing pre-monsoon desilting works. The leaders have said that with only two weeks left this month, the BMC administration has not been able to finish even 50% of the pre-monsoon desilting works.
Doctor, family members booked for domestic violence, dowry harassment
PUNE A doctor, his parents, sister, and the sister's in-laws were booked for domestic violence against a 37-year-old woman from Pune pursuing a PhD. The assault happened in Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat, however, a complaint and subsequent case was registered in Pune and later transferred to Madhya Pradesh. The husband is an ENT surgeon and the two were married on April 27 this year in Pune.
Fresh Covid cases fall: 138 new ones, 186 recoveries reported
Uttar Pradesh reported 138 new Covid-19 cases on Monday while 186 patients recovered, the state health department data read. The recovery rate is 98.81% in Uttar Pradesh, the data showed. “The state tested 91,282 samples in the past 24 hours and till now 11,29,42,662 samples have been tested,” said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, medical and health in a press statement. No death was reported in the past 24 hours.
Tomato prices shoot up to ₹60 per kg in Pune
PUNE There is no end in sight to the hike in vegetable prices with the ubiquitous tomato, too, now selling for ₹60 per kg, further adding to the common man's woes. Not just tomatoes, the prices of several other vegetables have witnessed a rise lately. There are many factors contributing to this sudden rise in prices. Small vendors are the worst affected, but there are hardly any policies to assist them.
