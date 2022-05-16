Ludhiana | Olympian Prithipal Singh Hockey Festival: Eknoor Academy, Kila Raipur register victories on Day 4

While Rampur Channa Centre and Eknoor Academy registered victory in the sub-junior category, Kila Raipur and Friends Club Roomi won their respective senior category matches on Day 4 of the Olympian Prithipal Singh Hockey Festival organised by Mata Sahib Kaur Sports Charitable Trust at Jarkhar village in Ludhiana on Monday. These teams have now qualified for the quarter-finals.

In the sub-junior category, Eknoor Academy completely outplayed Kila Raipur School team by 10-0 and Rampur Channa Centre, Amargarh, defeated Rampur Hockey Centre, Doraha, by 4-3.

In the senior category, Kila Raipur ousted Rampur Hockey Club by 4-3 in a tight match while Friends Club, Roomi, beat Teng Hockey Centre 8-3.