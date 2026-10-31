Ludhiana: Over 300 shuttlers vie for glory as state c’ship begins

More than 300 players are competing for top honours as the Punjab State Junior (U-19) and Senior Badminton Championship commenced at Shastri Badminton Hall on Friday. Organised by the Badminton Association of Ludhiana, the four-day tournament will run until November 2.

A players in action during the event at Shastri Badminton Hall in Ludhiana on Friday. (Manish/HT)

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Deputy commissioner Himanshu Jain inaugurated the championship. The opening day witnessed several keenly contested matches in the men’s singles category as participants battled intensely for a place in the next round.

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Viren Seth, Vakul Sharma, and Naksh Verma advanced with byes, while Harshdeep Singh, Himansh Dhiman, and Hemant Kumar progressed through walkovers.

Deepinder Singh defeated Prince Chawla 15-9, 15-13, while Manavdeep Singh overcame a stiff challenge to beat Lokesh 15-12, 15-17, 16-14. Harshbir Singh Brar recorded a comfortable win against Basant at 15-6, 15-3, and Ravijot Singh triumphed over Shivam Puri 15-10, 15-12. Kulpreet Singh Gill defeated Angad Sachdeva 15-5, 17-15, and Yuvraj Sharma got the better of Naman Dogra 15-6, 15-10.

Angadjeet Singh Bhullar beat Shubham Sharma 15-2, 15-13, while Sujal Singla bounced back after dropping a game to defeat Ayush 12-15, 15-5, 15-12. Aditya Sharma overcame Harshpreet Singh 15-5, 15-10, and Ashu Kumar defeated Vishal Saini 15-8, 15-11. Aryan Chopra outplayed Harnaman Singh 15-6, 15-6, and Sawrajpal Singh brushed aside Vikrant Bhatti 15-6, 15-5.

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{{^usCountry}} Ritvik Mohanty defeated Karan Arora 15-8, 15-3, and Nikhil Mahant edged past Karanjeet Singh in a thriller at 13-15, 15-12, 15-13. Armaan Mehta beat Dushant Kumar 15-7, 15-10, while Danish Bhanot defeated Akshay Sharma 15-6, 15-6. Birdavinder Singh overcame Harpinder Singh 15-10, 15-13, and Sargun Singh defeated Tejas Patni 15-11, 11-15, 15-7. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ritvik Mohanty defeated Karan Arora 15-8, 15-3, and Nikhil Mahant edged past Karanjeet Singh in a thriller at 13-15, 15-12, 15-13. Armaan Mehta beat Dushant Kumar 15-7, 15-10, while Danish Bhanot defeated Akshay Sharma 15-6, 15-6. Birdavinder Singh overcame Harpinder Singh 15-10, 15-13, and Sargun Singh defeated Tejas Patni 15-11, 11-15, 15-7. {{/usCountry}}

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Achyut Sharma beat Anirudh Gilhotra 15-12, 19-17, and Geetansh Sharma outperformed Mridul Jha 15-10, 15-7. Rishab Rampal overcame Anshnoor Bhutani 15-7, 15-2, while Lovejeet Singh Josan defeated Taksh Duggal 15-9, 15-8. Anish Bhardwaj breezed past Gurshaan Singh 15-5, 15-2, and Arshdeep Singh battled hard to defeat Gurwinder Singh 14-16, 15-12, 15-10.

Aditya Batta edged past Divey Shingari 15-11, 10-15, 16-14, and Arnav Thakur defeated Jaspreet Singh 15-10, 15-6. Rudraksh Kashnia beat Ranbir 15-11, 15-12, Kumar Shaurya Khanna overcame Harnoor Singh 15-8, 18-16, and Kartike Sood got the better of Ayaan Kakar 15-11, 13-15, 15-11.

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