Ludhiana: PAU introduces machines to convert leaf waste into fertiliser

The Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) in Ludhiana has taken a significant step towards sustainable waste management by introducing advanced leaf shredder and leaf composter machines at its landscape nursery. These machines are designed to accelerate the decomposition of leaf litter, transforming it into nutrient-rich compost in a fraction of the time required by traditional methods.

Vice chancellor Satbir Singh Gosal emphasised the importance of this initiative in promoting environmental conservation and resource efficiency. “The adoption of these advanced composting technologies aligns with our commitment to environmental sustainability. By transforming leaf litter into valuable organic fertiliser, we are setting an example for institutions and communities to follow,” he said.

PAU experiences heavy leaf fall from deciduous trees during March and April. Until now, composting involved burying leaves in pits with water, a process that took almost a year to complete. The newly introduced leaf decomposer machine has revolutionised this process, achieving partial decomposition within just 24 hours. This is further enhanced by the leaf shredder, which chops leaves and twigs into smaller fragments, and the use of microbial formulations that accelerate breakdown and enrich the compost.

Rishi Indra Singh Gill, estate officer at PAU, highlighted the scientific advancements behind the project, explaining how the collaboration between the departments of microbiology and soil science has optimised the decomposition process. “The partially decomposed leaf litter is further processed in composting pits for about a month to improve its physico-chemical properties. This not only expedites waste conversion but also enriches the compost with essential nutrients,” he said.

Leaf litter naturally has low nitrogen content, but the combination of these machines and microbial consortia has significantly improved nitrogen and phosphorus levels. Additionally, micronutrients such as zinc, iron, copper, and manganese have been found in higher concentrations in the compost produced through this method. Laboratory tests confirmed that the compost is free from heavy metal contamination, making it an ideal, eco-friendly alternative for sustainable farming.

The initiative was made possible through the efforts of environmentalist Col Jasjit Singh Gill, whose coordination with the Ludhiana municipal corporation played a key role in procuring and operationalising the machines.

Acknowledging his contribution, Rishi Gill said, “Col Gill’s commitment to environmental sustainability played a crucial role in bringing this initiative to fruition.”