: The anti-narcotics cell of Ludhiana police has arrested a suspected drug peddler and recovered 4.5kg from his pick-up truck. Pick-up truck driver held with 4.5kg opium in Ludhiana

The accused has been identified as Gurpreet Singh alias Gopi of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar near Dhandra Road.

Police said that the accused was held in the Salem Tabri area on Wednesday when he was driving his pick-up truck and was stopped by police for checking.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (adcp, investigation) Rupinder Kaur Sra said that a case under 18-61-85 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act has been registered at the Salem Tabri Police Station.

Meanwhile, teams of the anti-narcotics cell arrested a 35-year-old woman and recovered 45gm heroin from her possession. She was produced in the court on Friday and has been sent to police remand for two days.

The accused has been identified as Rajinder Kaur alias Rozi of Jaspal Bangar village. Police also recovered drug money to the tune of ₹5,000 from her possession. Police officials said that a case under section 21B-61-85 of the NDPS act has been registered against the accused at the Sahnewal police station.

One held with2.7kg opium in Jagraon

Ludhiana: The Jagron police have arrested a Shimlapuri resident for allegedly smuggling drugs and recovered 2.7kg opium from his possession.

The accused has been identified as Bawa Singh, a resident of Shimlapuri, Ludhiana.

The accused was nabbed at Jagraon police station where he had come to deliver the contraband. Police said that the accused was involved in the drug trade for the last several years.

Assistant sub-inspector, crime branch, Resham Singh said that a case under section 18, 61, 85 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act has been registered against the accused at Jagraon city police station.