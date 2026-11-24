Three men posing as policemen robbed a youth at gunpoint after assaulting him near Aligarh village in Jagraon on Sunday night. Police officials initiated an investigation, though they said the matter appeared suspicious.

Inspector Atma Singh, station house officer of the City-2 police station Jagraon, said a team reached the spot after receiving the complaint. (HT File) more less

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The victim, Gurpreet Singh, a resident of Kothe Khajura village of Jagraon, told the police that he was travelling on his motorcycle for work on November 22 when the three men stopped him near Aligarh village. They introduced themselves as police personnel and claimed that a “secret operation” was underway on the road passing under a bridge. They also told him that a trap had been laid there and that his motorcycle’s registration number had been traced.

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The accused directed him to drive on the wrong side of the road and followed him for some distance before intercepting him. They then allegedly told him that they wanted to check him and take him to meet their senior officer.

When Gurpreet refused to accompany them, the accused brandished a pistol and assaulted him with sticks and kicked him. They subsequently took him to an isolated field, where they threatened him at gunpoint and snatched ₹5,000.

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{{^usCountry}} Gurpreet told the police that he had withdrawn the money from an ATM shortly before the incident. Later, he alerted the police. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Gurpreet told the police that he had withdrawn the money from an ATM shortly before the incident. Later, he alerted the police. {{/usCountry}}

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Inspector Atma Singh, station house officer of the City-2 police station Jagraon, said a team reached the spot after receiving the complaint. The police were examining CCTV footage from cameras installed along the route between Aligarh village and the crime scene to identify the accused.

He stated that the police have seen no suspicious activity in the footage so far and will take appropriate action after investigating the matter thoroughly.