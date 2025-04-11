Menu Explore
Ludhiana: Protests held against Punjabi movie ‘Akal’

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Apr 11, 2025 05:20 AM IST

“Gippy Grewal has previously appeared in movies where he danced with women and portrayed characters far removed from Sikh ideals. Now, he is shown wearing the Nihang attire, which is against the sanctity of our faith,” said Ayali

Members of Sikh groups, including Nihangs, staged demonstrations against the recently released Punjabi film ‘Akal’. The protestors entered multiplexes and demanded the immediate suspension of the film’s screening, citing disrespectful portrayal of Sikh traditions and religious figures.

Sikh bodies claim that the film distorts Sikh values by showcasing Gippy Grewal in traditional Nihang attire. (HT File)

Led by Pradeep Singh Ayali, president of Sikh Youth Power, the demonstrators raised slogans against the film’s lead actor, Gippy Grewal. Ayali claimed that the film distorts Sikh values by showcasing Gippy Grewal in traditional Nihang attire, despite the actor’s history of performing in roles deemed inappropriate by Sikh religious standards.

“Gippy Grewal has previously appeared in movies where he danced with women and portrayed characters far removed from Sikh ideals. Now, he is shown wearing the Nihang attire, which is against the sanctity of our faith,” said Ayali. “Such individuals cannot authentically represent Sikh characters. Our history and sacrifices deserve respect, not commercialisation.”

Police from Sarabha Nagar police station arrived at the scene to maintain security and ensure the protest remained peaceful. No violence was reported.

The protest in Ludhiana is part of a larger movement across Punjab, with similar demonstrations taking place in other cities.

Follow Us On