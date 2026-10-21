Ludhiana: PSPCL warns of action over mass leave, union refuses to call off stir

Ludhiana A confrontation is brewing between the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) management and its employees ahead of a two-day protest on October 21 and 22. While the power utility has warned of action against employees participating in the proposed mass leave, the employees’ union has refused to back down and announced that the agitation will proceed as scheduled.

The PSPCL management has directed officials to ensure that employees do not participate in the collective leave. (HT File)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The PSPCL management has directed officials to ensure that employees do not participate in the collective leave. It has also instructed them to initiate action against those who remain absent from duty during the two-day agitation.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

However, the PSEB Employees Federation (AITUC) has maintained that the warning will not deter employees from pressing their demands.

Federation state secretary Gurpreet Singh Mahidudan said employees would participate in the protest on both days, irrespective of the action threatened by the management. He asserted that the federation would not withdraw its agitation in response to the directions issued by PSPCL.

The employees are demanding the release of pending dearness allowance (DA) arrears, restoration of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS), implementation of outstanding pay commission benefits and regularisation of contractual and outsourced workers. They are also seeking the restoration of withdrawn allowances and other service-related benefits.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The proposed collective leave could affect staff availability at PSPCL offices and disrupt the power utility’s day-to-day functioning. With the management issuing a warning and the federation remaining firm on its decision, the stage is set for a confrontation between the two sides. The extent of employee participation will determine the impact of the agitation on PSPCL’s operations. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The proposed collective leave could affect staff availability at PSPCL offices and disrupt the power utility’s day-to-day functioning. With the management issuing a warning and the federation remaining firm on its decision, the stage is set for a confrontation between the two sides. The extent of employee participation will determine the impact of the agitation on PSPCL’s operations. {{/usCountry}}

Read More