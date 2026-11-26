Towering heaps of garbage dumped in the open across several stretches of Model Town and Dugri have left residents battling severe unhygienic conditions, foul stench, and recurring health scares, with locals alleging persistent civic apathy despite repeated complaints.

Heap of garbage lying in Ludhiana’s Model Town area on Thursday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT) more less

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Residents stated that key residential and institutional areas have turned into dumping grounds.

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Social activist Arvind Sharma said, “Residents of Model Town Extension D Block, near the cremation ground, have been suffering due to heaps of garbage lying there for several years. The situation is equally alarming near the municipal corporation’s garbage compactor alongside Dugri Canal, where employees allegedly dump waste in the open.”

Highlighting similar situation in Dugri Phase-2 behind a private school, Model Town market welfare society secretary Jaswinder Singh Shammi said his young children frequently fall ill due to the stench and unhygienic surroundings, adding that a dead cow was also recently found dumped at the spot.

Locals alleged that neither the municipal corporation (MC) nor the health department has initiated permanent waste-management measures, even after residents approached the human rights commission.

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{{^usCountry}} The open dumping continues just days after the civic body launched a special garbage-lifting drive to curb illegal waste disposal, during which several private collectors were allegedly caught dumping refuse in the open. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The open dumping continues just days after the civic body launched a special garbage-lifting drive to curb illegal waste disposal, during which several private collectors were allegedly caught dumping refuse in the open. {{/usCountry}}

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The campaign also ran into resistance in Sherpur Kalan on November 24, where an MC sanitary inspector and his team were allegedly assaulted and threatened during a waste-lifting operation on 100-foot Road.

MC health officer Dr Vipal Malhotra said, “The private garbage collectors working in these areas dump their waste in the open at night. We will get these spots cleared and try to catch those dumping waste.”