Ludhiana: Residents of 15 Machhiwara villages pledge not to help drug peddling accused in getting bail

The residents of 15 villages in Machhiwara block on Friday came together to pass unanimous resolutions pledging not to bail out those arrested on drug peddling charges. As part of the resolutions, the locals also declared a social boycott of anyone found supporting drug traffickers. (HT Photo)

In a show of unity after passing the resolutions at public meetings attended by police personnel, the residents took pledges that they will support anyone involved in drug peddling.

The resolutions were passed in Mithewal, Daulatpur Mand, Tanda Kushal Singh, Isapur, Bullewal, Fatehgarh Bet, Tandi Mand, Chak Loht, Kamalpur, Hedon Bet, Burj Kacha, Jhar Sahib, Garhi Tarkhana, Garhi Bet and Rahimabad Khurd villages.

The move comes amid an intensified crackdown on drug peddlers by police after chief minister Bhagwant Mann on February 28 set a 90-day deadline for the police and administration to make the state drug-free.

“This is a bold and much-needed step,” said Machhiwara station-house officer (SHO) inspector Harvinder Singh.

The move comes as grassroots support for the state’s war against drugs.

As part of the resolutions, the locals also declared a social boycott of anyone found supporting drug traffickers.

According to the villagers, those aiding or abetting such criminal activity will be isolated from village affairs.

“The villagers have committed to staying away from drugs and taken a firm stand that no one involved in drug smuggling will get shelter or sympathy within the community,” said the SHO.

Khanna deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Palwinder Singh and inspector Harvinder attended the awareness meetings.

The DSP said community’s collective voice is expected to put pressure on potential offenders and serve as a warning to those considering engaging in drug-related crimes.