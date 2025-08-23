Ludhiana: Returning from funeral, man dies in road mishap

A 30-year-old man lost his life in a road accident on Rahon Road near Udhowal village while returning from the cremation of his cousin. The victim, identified as Ajay of Ambedkar Colony in Samrala, had gone to Saila village in Hoshiarpur district to attend the last rites of his cousin. While riding back on his motorcycle, he was hit by an Innova car near Udhowal village. He was dragged under the vehicle, leading to his death on the spot. Victim Ajay. (HT Photo)

Eyewitnesses said the car driver fled the scene immediately after the accident. However, passersby noted down the vehicle’s registration number. The Machhiwara police have registered a case and launched a search for the absconding driver.

Assistant sub-inspector Karnail Singh, who is investigating the case, said, “The accused driver will be arrested soon. Ajay’s body was handed over to his family after a post-mortem examination.”

Ajay, who hailed from a poor family and earned his livelihood by selling scrap, leaves behind his wife and three young children. His sudden death has plunged the family into grief.