Ludhiana: Rights panel seeks report on coaching centres using basements

Acting on a complaint from a city resident, the Punjab State Human Rights Commission has note of illegal coaching centres operating out of basements in Ludhiana. The complaint by activist Arvind Sharma filed on August 1 raised concerns about the risks posed by these centres. (HT File)

The commission directed the municipal corporation (MC) to submit a detailed report on the issue by January 6, 2025, ahead of the next hearing scheduled for January 13, 2025.

The complaint by activist Arvind Sharma filed on August 1 raised concerns about the risks posed by these centres, highlighting the tragic incident in New Delhi where three students lost their lives due to flooding in the basement of a coaching centre. The complainant said a similar situation could arise in Ludhiana of the ‘negligence’ persisted.

He also pointed ‘inadequate drainage and clogged sewer systems’ and alleged the fire department had not taken action against these commercial establishments operating without proper safety measures.

Earlier, the district administration and the MC carried out inspections of the coaching centres and asked the departments concerned for detailed reports of violations, if any.

However, no action has been taken in the matter so far.