Ludhiana: Road projects worth 6 crore inaugurated

Rajya Sabha member Sanjeev Arora inaugurated a series of completed road development projects in the West constituency on Sunday. The inauguration, held at multiple locations, was attended by councillors, residents, government officials, AAP leaders, and workers. Rajya Sabha member Sanjeev Arora during the inauguration of road projects in West constituency in Ludhiana on Sunday. (HT Photo)

The seven projects, funded by the municipal corporation (MC), covered a total road length of 15.93 kilometers and were executed at an estimated cost of ₹6 crore. These initiatives aim to improve connectivity and enhance the quality of life for residents and daily commuters across Ludhiana’s urban and semi-urban areas, said Arora.

The road work spanned various localities - Sarabha Nagar (Blocks A, K and I) in Ward 55, Gandhi Colony in Ward 72, Friends Hotel Road in Ward 71, Kitchlu Nagar (Block E) in Ward 63, BRS Nagar (Blocks G and H) in Wards 55 and 58, Citizen Enclave, Pink Avenue and Green Enclave Barewal in Ward 58, and Mahaveer Enclave (Ward 59).

Arora expressed satisfaction at the completion of these projects and appreciated the efficiency of the municipal corporation and project contractors for adhering to timelines and quality standards. He stated that improved roads not only enhance transportation but also contribute to the overall development of local economies by easing access and mobility.

“These roads will provide much-needed relief to commuters and will contribute to making Ludhiana a more livable and modern city,” said Arora. He also emphasised that infrastructure development will remain a top priority in his agenda.

Mayor Inderjeet Kaur, Amrit Varsha Rampal, Nandini Jerath, Maninder Kaur, Kapil Kumar Sonu, Satnam Sunny Master, Manu Jerath, Gurinderjit Singh, Sumit, Vijay Batra, Raju Sachdeva, Surinder Bedi, among others, were present.