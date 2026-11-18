Senior Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader and Bathinda MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Tuesday said the drug menace would be eliminated conclusively once the party forms the government after the upcoming assembly elections in the state.

Also, no drug-manufacturing factory had been busted under the current state government, she said. (HT File)

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Addressing a conference of women in Samrala, she said that not even a single major drug lord had been arrested during the AAP regime. Also, no drug-manufacturing factory had been busted under the current state government, she said.

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“The AAP government is doing nothing to wipe the tears of the mothers who have to deal with the ordeal of seeing their son’s dead with syringes containing drug residues by their sides,” she said.

“Let us join hands and stand up to those who are sending our sons to their deaths,” she said while appealing to women to hold “thikri pehra” (night vigil) in their villages besides keeping a record of all those who were selling drugs as well as those who were patronising them. “Once a SAD government is formed, we will form a special task force under a woman DGP to probe all these complaints and take stern action against drug offenders. The next SAD government will introduce a law to deny bail to drug traffickers for 10 years besides seizing their properties to compensate their victims,” she added.

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