 Ludhiana: Speeding car plunges into Sirhind Canal - Hindustan Times
Sunday, Apr 28, 2024
Ludhiana: Speeding car plunges into Sirhind Canal

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Apr 28, 2024 10:49 PM IST

Eyewitnesses said that they noticed a car plunging into the canal around 7.45 pm but could not make out the number of occupants

Police initiated a rescue operation on Sunday after an allegedly speeding car plunged into Sirhind Canal near Gurthali Bridge in Doraha. The onlookers raised an alarm. The dark condition and heavy water flow disrupted the rescue operations.

The SHO said the police are making efforts to ascertain the number of occupants in the car. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
The SHO said the police are making efforts to ascertain the number of occupants in the car. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Eyewitnesses said that they noticed a car plunging into the canal around 7.45 pm but could not make out the number of occupants.

Doraha station-house officer (SHO) inspector Rohit Sharma said police reached the spot and initiated a rescue operation. The police pressed divers into service to rescue the occupants. He said that no one has been rescued so far.

The SHO added that the police are making efforts to ascertain the number of occupants in the car.

The locals alleged that the worn-out bridge on the canal has no railings, which led to the mishap.

It is the second such incident this month. On April 5, a Ludhiana-based chartered accountant Namit Sharma had drowned to death after his car plunged into canal near Rampur village in Doraha.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: Speeding car plunges into Sirhind Canal
