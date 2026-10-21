Ludhiana: Speeding trailer truck ploughs into bike, wife killed, man critical

A 38-year-old woman was killed and her husband critically injured after a speeding 16-wheeler trailer truck rammed into their motorcycle and dragged it several metres on the Ludhiana-Bathinda highway near Halwara on Tuesday.

The truck driver reportedly stopped after the collision but fled the scene, abandoning the vehicle. (HT File)

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The deceased, Mamta Devi, was returning home with her husband, Jeet Singh, a resident of Abbuwal Road in Sudhar, after shopping at a local market when the accident took place.

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According to the police, the couple were approaching a turn near Halwara Air Force Station when the truck, approaching from behind at high speed, ploughed into their motorcycle. The impact sent the two-wheeler hurtling several metres along the road before the heavy vehicle came to a halt.

Both the occupants of bike sustained grievous injuries. Mamta died at the spot, while her husband was left critically injured. Onlookers rushed them to a hospital, where doctors declared Mamta dead on arrival.

The truck driver reportedly stopped after the collision but fled the scene, abandoning the vehicle.

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{{^usCountry}} Sudhar station house officer, inspector Kulwinder Singh, said, “The truck driver has been identified as Prem Kumar, a resident of Sardulgarh in Rajasthan. The vehicle has been impounded. An FIR is being registered in connection with the accident. Further investigation is underway.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sudhar station house officer, inspector Kulwinder Singh, said, “The truck driver has been identified as Prem Kumar, a resident of Sardulgarh in Rajasthan. The vehicle has been impounded. An FIR is being registered in connection with the accident. Further investigation is underway.” {{/usCountry}}

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