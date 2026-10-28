The state government’s order to paint government schools in prescribed shades of yellow and blue has drawn opposition from teachers’ unions in Ludhiana, even as the state education department has released ₹7.5 crore to cover 261 schools in the district. The unions have objected to the colour scheme, arguing that government schools should not be painted in colours associated with a particular political party.

Government school buildings painted in shades of yellow and blue in Ludhiana on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

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“We will not allow government schools to be painted in colours associated with any political party. Even if schools need whitewashing, we would not want them to accept grants tied to such a colour scheme,” said Davinder Singh Sidhu, vice-president of the Democratic Teachers’ Front.

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Dharamjeet Singh Dhillon, district president of the Lecturer Cadre Union, said schools accepting the grants had little choice but to follow the prescribed colour scheme. “Schools that need the grants are accepting them as they have no option to choose other colours for whitewashing,” he said.

Under the state government’s guidelines, classroom walls are to be painted in bronze mist and sea oats, while corridors are to be painted in rhapsody and egg custard.

Deputy district education officer (Secondary) Amandeep Singh said, “Schools receiving grants for painting will have to follow the prescribed colour scheme.”

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{{^usCountry}} The issue also drew criticism in February when the education department ordered more than 800 government schools to be repainted. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The issue also drew criticism in February when the education department ordered more than 800 government schools to be repainted. {{/usCountry}}

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Responding to the criticism at the time, director general of school education Aravind Kumar rejected suggestions of a political motive, saying that interpreting colours in political terms depended on an individual’s perspective and that there was no political agenda behind the decision.