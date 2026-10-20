Ludhiana teams win three titles in basketball events

The district teams dominated the girls’ basketball competitions on the third day of the state-level Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan 2026, winning titles in the under-17, under-21, 21-30 and 31-40 age categories.

Players in action during the tournament in Ludhiana. (Manish/ht)

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The state-level games, organised by the Punjab government through the sports department with support from district administrations, began on October 17 across seven districts. Basketball competitions for boys and girls in five age groups are being held in Ludhiana under the guidance of deputy commissioner Himanshu Jain.

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In the under-14 girls’ final, Patiala defeated SAS Nagar 25-12 to claim the title, leaving SAS Nagar in second place. Bathinda secured third place by beating Faridkot 30-20 in the match for the third and fourth positions.

Ludhiana won the under-17 girls’ title with a convincing 40-18 victory over Patiala, which finished second. SAS Nagar took third place after defeating Sri Muktsar Sahib 34-18.

In the under-21 women’s category, Ludhiana beat Kapurthala 51-20 in the final to secure the top position. Kapurthala finished second, while Jalandhar claimed third place with a 40-28 win over Sangrur.

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{{^usCountry}} Ludhiana continued its winning run in the 21-30 women’s category, defeating Amritsar 47-20 in the final. Amritsar finished second, and Sangrur secured third place after edging out Jalandhar 33-30 in a closely contested match. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ludhiana continued its winning run in the 21-30 women’s category, defeating Amritsar 47-20 in the final. Amritsar finished second, and Sangrur secured third place after edging out Jalandhar 33-30 in a closely contested match. {{/usCountry}}

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In the 31-40 women’s category, Ludhiana finished first, followed by Patiala in second place and Faridkot in third. The source did not provide the score of the final in this category.