Electrical equipment, including batteries and wires, was stolen from the driving test centre near Rose Garden on Sunday night, triggering the suspension of operations, officials said on Monday. More than 100 applicants had to return empty-handed due to the suspension of the driving tests, they said, adding that this was the second burglary case at such a facility in the past month. Police said they were waiting for a formal complaint to begin an investigation.

Officials inspect the loss after a theft at the automated driving test centre near Rose Garden on Monday. (Gurpreet Singh/Ht) more less

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Centre in-charge Amardeep Singh said eight batteries, electrical wires, switches and equipment associated with the air-conditioning system were stolen. The exact loss is being assessed. He said no security guard was deployed at the centre during the night. He also said that deploying anyone for night duty would be unsafe for the person as drug users frequently gather in the area after dark.

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Applicants arriving at the facility were turned away and asked to return once the necessary repairs were completed. “If someone attacks or harms a security guard who will be responsible? How can we arrange for someone to stay here at night under such circumstances?” he said. He also pointed out that smaller components and parts from some of the air-conditioning units installed outside the premises were removed by thieves.

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{{^usCountry}} The boundary wall of the centre has remained damaged for a long time, making it easy for anti-social elements to enter the premises. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The boundary wall of the centre has remained damaged for a long time, making it easy for anti-social elements to enter the premises. {{/usCountry}}

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Sahil Mahajan, a driver’s licence applicant, said, “People come here after taking time out of their busy schedules. It is disappointing to find the centre shut because of such incidents. The authorities should ensure proper security so that applicants do not have to suffer.”

Last month, wires and CCTV cameras were stolen from another automated driving test centre in Sector 32 on Chandigarh Road, triggering several maintenance-related problems. “Government facilities should have proper security arrangements especially when expensive equipment is installed on the premises. If such thefts keep happening, it raises questions about who is responsible for protecting public property. The authorities must take steps to prevent these incidents from recurring,” said Arshdeep Singh, another applicant.

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When contacted, regional transport officer Mankanwal Singh Chahal said the process was underway to get an FIR registered. “We are making efforts to improve the situation. We will continue to monitor the facilities. Maintaining law and order is not under our control,” he said.

Regarding the damaged boundary walls, the officer said appropriate action was being taken. “A ₹1.5-crore estimate has been prepared for the revamp of the infrastructure and forwarded to the public works department. The work will be carried out once the tendering process is completed,” he added.

Inspector Amritpal Sharma, station house officer at the Division number 8 police station, said the police were awaiting a formal complaint to register an FIR.