Ludhiana: Two aides of gangster Harman Sandhu held

Two men associated with gangster Harman Sandhu were arrested with a 9mm Glock pistol and 10 live cartridges near the Mini Secretariat late on Saturday. Police suspect the duo was involved in threatening businessmen and social media influencers to extort money at Sandhu’s behest.

Police recover 9mm Glock, 10 live cartridges and motorcycle from them,they suspect the duo threatened bizmen, social media influencers for extorting money. (HT File)

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The accused have been identified as Rahul Kumar and Radhey Shyam Rawla, both residents of Rajasthan.

A motorcycle was also recovered from their possession, police said.

Sandhu, who police said lives abroad, is yet to be traced.

According to police, sub-inspector Sukhwinder Singh and a team were conducting patrols when they received a tip-off that the duo was carrying an illegal firearm and that they were waiting near an abandoned plot close to the Mini Secretariat.

Acting on the information, the police reached the spot and arrested the duo. During questioning, the accused reportedly disclosed their association with Sandhu, following which police named him as an accused in the case.

Police said the two men were suspected of firing at the houses and offices of businessmen and social media influencers in Mohali and Chandigarh to intimidate them and collect extortion money.

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{{^usCountry}} An FIR has been registered at Division Number 8 police station under Sections 111(1) (organised crime) and 308(4) (extortion) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} An FIR has been registered at Division Number 8 police station under Sections 111(1) (organised crime) and 308(4) (extortion) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act. {{/usCountry}}

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The accused were produced before a court on Sunday, which remanded them in police custody for two days.

Police are investigating Sandhu’s alleged role in the extortion operation and efforts are on to trace him.