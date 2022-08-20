Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana | Upload data by August 23: DEO pulls up schools

Ludhiana | Upload data by August 23: DEO pulls up schools

chandigarh news
Published on Aug 20, 2022 10:35 PM IST

Ludhiana DEO, in her order, directed schools, including aided, central schools, adarsh schools, associated schools, and schools affiliated with CBSE, ICSE or PSEB, to immediately upload their respective data on the state education portal.

Issuing a strict warning, Ludhiana DEO’s order stated that in case schools won’t follow the directions of the education department, she would inform the board about such schools and would further seek disaffiliation. (HT FILE)
Issuing a strict warning, Ludhiana DEO’s order stated that in case schools won’t follow the directions of the education department, she would inform the board about such schools and would further seek disaffiliation. (HT FILE)
ByNikhil Sharma, Ludhiana

Coming down heavily on private schools for not uploading their school data regularly on the e-Punjab web portal, district education officer (DEO) Jaswinder Kaur directed them to upload the required information by August 23 to avoid any stringent action, including disaffiliation.

The DEO, in her order, directed schools, including aided, central schools, adarsh schools, associated schools, and schools affiliated with CBSE, ICSE or PSEB, to immediately upload their respective data on the state education portal.

According to the officials, out of 1,314 private schools in the district, around 119 haven’t uploaded even 40% of their school data regarding new admissions, number of students, number of teachers, etc on the portal as per the mandatory guidelines.

“Other 23 schools have not completed over 80% of their work and are taking the directions of the education department for granted. The department will soon initiate a serious action against them if they will not upload their data by August 23,” a senior education officer said.

Notably, the data stored on the portal of the Punjab education department is used for various surveys of the Union and state government.

“It is very unfortunate that even after four months of commencement of 2022-23 academic session, over 100 schools have not bothered to upload their school data on the portal. Schools haven’t uploaded the data of the new admissions even as the Class 10 and 12 results were out since long,” the DEO said.

Issuing a strict warning, her order stated that in case schools won’t follow the directions of the education department, she would inform the board about such schools and would further seek disaffiliation.

“Schools will be responsible for action against them in case of further negligence. In case of any technical issues, schools can contact the local management information system (MIS) wing,” the DEO added.

Meanwhile, Vishal Mittal, district coordinator, MIS wing, has also written to such schools for immediate compliance of the orders citing that the education portal was being closely watched by higher authorities in the education department.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • In Himachal, women cops account for 13.7% of the 18,500 strong police force. (HT File)

    Aiming to empower women cops, Himachal govt planning to establish crèches at police stations

    With the aim to empower women cops, the Himachal Pradesh government has mooted a proposal to set up creche facilities at police stations and battalions. The strength of the women cops now stands at 15 HPPS officers, eight HPS officers, 13 inspectors, 28 sub-inspectors, 45 assistant inspectors 100 constables and 2,136 constables. Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur during his budget speech announced that recruitment of women would be increased to 25%.

  • Aedes aegypti, the yellow fever mosquito, is a mosquito that can spread dengue fever, chikungunya, Zika fever, Mayaro and yellow fever viruses, and other disease agents. The mosquito can be recognised by black and white markings on its legs. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

    52K collected in fines from mosquito breeding spots in August :PMC

    Though the rain might have taken a break, stagnant or stored water at residences and other establishments has turned into breeding grounds for mosquito larvae, leading to a spike in dengue cases in Pune Municipal Corporation, leading authorities to impose penalties. Till August 20, PMC reported 49 positive cases and 668 suspected cases of dengue, said officials. Assistant chief of health department at PMC, Dr Sanjeev Wavare said.

  • “The rise in milk prices will also lead to an increase in the price of curd, butter, cheese (paneer) and clarified butter(ghee). This will put an additional burden of around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>500-600 on every household,” Poonam Gupta, a resident of Deep Nagar near Dandi Swami chowk , Ludhiana said. (HT FILE)

    Ludhiana | Household to feel the pinch of rise in milk prices

    The prices have been increased for the third time during the last 14 months. The price of cow milk has now increased from ₹55 to ₹57. “The rise in milk prices will also lead to an increase in the price of curd, butter, cheese (paneer) and clarified butter(ghee). This will put an additional burden of around ₹500-600 on every household,” Poonam Gupta, a resident of Deep Nagar near Dandi Swami chowk said.

  • Newly appointed vice-chancellor of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), Ludhiana, Satbir Singh Gosal being welcomed as he takes charge of the post. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

    Climate change is posing renewed challenge for farmers: PAU vice-chancellor

    An agricultural biotechnologist, Satbir Singh Gosal, took charge as the 12th vice- chancellor (V-C) of Punjab Agricultural University on Saturday. Gosal was accorded a warm welcome by former PAU vice-chancellors SS Johl, KS Aulakh, MS Kang, BS Dhillon and World Food Prize laureate GS Khush. Gosal said farmers of the state were facing renewed challenges. Students handed over a memorandum to him.

  • More than three lakh stray cattle need to be put in cattle protection centres, according to a state government official. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE )

    Uttar Pradesh government asks DMs to buy cattle catcher vehicles

    The Uttar Pradesh government has asked district magistrates (DMs) to buy cattle catcher multi-purpose vehicles by utilising the funds available to zila panchayats and kshetra panchayats under the state finance commission. Such vehicles need to be arranged to transport stray cattle and other big animals that meet with accidents, according to a government order (GO) issued by additional chief secretary (panchayati raj) Manoj Kumar Singh here.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, August 20, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out