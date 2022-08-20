Ludhiana | Upload data by August 23: DEO pulls up schools

Coming down heavily on private schools for not uploading their school data regularly on the e-Punjab web portal, district education officer (DEO) Jaswinder Kaur directed them to upload the required information by August 23 to avoid any stringent action, including disaffiliation.

The DEO, in her order, directed schools, including aided, central schools, adarsh schools, associated schools, and schools affiliated with CBSE, ICSE or PSEB, to immediately upload their respective data on the state education portal.

According to the officials, out of 1,314 private schools in the district, around 119 haven’t uploaded even 40% of their school data regarding new admissions, number of students, number of teachers, etc on the portal as per the mandatory guidelines.

“Other 23 schools have not completed over 80% of their work and are taking the directions of the education department for granted. The department will soon initiate a serious action against them if they will not upload their data by August 23,” a senior education officer said.

Notably, the data stored on the portal of the Punjab education department is used for various surveys of the Union and state government.

“It is very unfortunate that even after four months of commencement of 2022-23 academic session, over 100 schools have not bothered to upload their school data on the portal. Schools haven’t uploaded the data of the new admissions even as the Class 10 and 12 results were out since long,” the DEO said.

Issuing a strict warning, her order stated that in case schools won’t follow the directions of the education department, she would inform the board about such schools and would further seek disaffiliation.

“Schools will be responsible for action against them in case of further negligence. In case of any technical issues, schools can contact the local management information system (MIS) wing,” the DEO added.

Meanwhile, Vishal Mittal, district coordinator, MIS wing, has also written to such schools for immediate compliance of the orders citing that the education portal was being closely watched by higher authorities in the education department.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON