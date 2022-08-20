Ludhiana | Upload data by August 23: DEO pulls up schools
Ludhiana DEO, in her order, directed schools, including aided, central schools, adarsh schools, associated schools, and schools affiliated with CBSE, ICSE or PSEB, to immediately upload their respective data on the state education portal.
Coming down heavily on private schools for not uploading their school data regularly on the e-Punjab web portal, district education officer (DEO) Jaswinder Kaur directed them to upload the required information by August 23 to avoid any stringent action, including disaffiliation.
According to the officials, out of 1,314 private schools in the district, around 119 haven’t uploaded even 40% of their school data regarding new admissions, number of students, number of teachers, etc on the portal as per the mandatory guidelines.
“Other 23 schools have not completed over 80% of their work and are taking the directions of the education department for granted. The department will soon initiate a serious action against them if they will not upload their data by August 23,” a senior education officer said.
Notably, the data stored on the portal of the Punjab education department is used for various surveys of the Union and state government.
“It is very unfortunate that even after four months of commencement of 2022-23 academic session, over 100 schools have not bothered to upload their school data on the portal. Schools haven’t uploaded the data of the new admissions even as the Class 10 and 12 results were out since long,” the DEO said.
Issuing a strict warning, her order stated that in case schools won’t follow the directions of the education department, she would inform the board about such schools and would further seek disaffiliation.
“Schools will be responsible for action against them in case of further negligence. In case of any technical issues, schools can contact the local management information system (MIS) wing,” the DEO added.
Meanwhile, Vishal Mittal, district coordinator, MIS wing, has also written to such schools for immediate compliance of the orders citing that the education portal was being closely watched by higher authorities in the education department.
Aiming to empower women cops, Himachal govt planning to establish crèches at police stations
With the aim to empower women cops, the Himachal Pradesh government has mooted a proposal to set up creche facilities at police stations and battalions. The strength of the women cops now stands at 15 HPPS officers, eight HPS officers, 13 inspectors, 28 sub-inspectors, 45 assistant inspectors 100 constables and 2,136 constables. Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur during his budget speech announced that recruitment of women would be increased to 25%.
₹52K collected in fines from mosquito breeding spots in August :PMC
Though the rain might have taken a break, stagnant or stored water at residences and other establishments has turned into breeding grounds for mosquito larvae, leading to a spike in dengue cases in Pune Municipal Corporation, leading authorities to impose penalties. Till August 20, PMC reported 49 positive cases and 668 suspected cases of dengue, said officials. Assistant chief of health department at PMC, Dr Sanjeev Wavare said.
Ludhiana | Household to feel the pinch of rise in milk prices
The prices have been increased for the third time during the last 14 months. The price of cow milk has now increased from ₹55 to ₹57. “The rise in milk prices will also lead to an increase in the price of curd, butter, cheese (paneer) and clarified butter(ghee). This will put an additional burden of around ₹500-600 on every household,” Poonam Gupta, a resident of Deep Nagar near Dandi Swami chowk said.
Climate change is posing renewed challenge for farmers: PAU vice-chancellor
An agricultural biotechnologist, Satbir Singh Gosal, took charge as the 12th vice- chancellor (V-C) of Punjab Agricultural University on Saturday. Gosal was accorded a warm welcome by former PAU vice-chancellors SS Johl, KS Aulakh, MS Kang, BS Dhillon and World Food Prize laureate GS Khush. Gosal said farmers of the state were facing renewed challenges. Students handed over a memorandum to him.
Uttar Pradesh government asks DMs to buy cattle catcher vehicles
The Uttar Pradesh government has asked district magistrates (DMs) to buy cattle catcher multi-purpose vehicles by utilising the funds available to zila panchayats and kshetra panchayats under the state finance commission. Such vehicles need to be arranged to transport stray cattle and other big animals that meet with accidents, according to a government order (GO) issued by additional chief secretary (panchayati raj) Manoj Kumar Singh here.
