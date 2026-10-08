Ludhiana: VB nabs patwari, aide for accepting 4,000 bribe

The Vigilance Bureau (VB) during its ongoing drive against corruption in the state has apprehended patwari Ankur Kataria posted at Patwarkhana Lohara and his aide Raja, red-handed accepting a bribe of ₹4,000.

The agent, Raja, demanded an illegal gratification of ₹5,000 in exchange for providing the required revenue record of her house. (HT File)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Disclosing this here on Wednesday, an official spokesperson of the state VB said the accused has been arrested based on a complaint lodged by a resident of New Ram Nagar, Lohara of Ludhiana.

He stated that the complainant approached patwari Ankur Kataria to obtain a 30-year ownership record of her house, a document required to secure a bank loan. The accused patwari directed her to coordinate with an intermediary named Raja.

The agent, Raja, demanded an illegal gratification of ₹5,000 in exchange for providing the required revenue record of her house.

He accepted ₹1,000 on the spot as the first instalment, and thereafter agreed to take the remaining balance of bribe money of ₹4,000 at the delivery time of the 30-year revenue record of her house.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Unwilling to pay the illegal gratification, the complainant approached the Vigilance Bureau Range, Ludhiana. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Unwilling to pay the illegal gratification, the complainant approached the Vigilance Bureau Range, Ludhiana. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Acting on his complaint, the VB team laid a trap during which both accused patwari and his agent were arrested red-handed while accepting bribe money of ₹4,000 from the complainant in presence of two official witnesses.

In this regard, a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against the accused at Vigilance Bureau police station Ludhiana and further investigation into this case is under progress.